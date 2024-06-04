BCBS of Louisiana plans further Epic expansion

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has transitioned its care management processes and various provider services to Epic, enabling secure data exchange with network providers at three times the previous rate, the insurer said.

Stephanie Mills, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, said in a June 3 news release that the transition to Epic aims to improve health outcomes and foster a collaborative care approach as nearly 70% of Blue Cross members see providers using Epic.

Additionally, Blue Cross said the Epic integration includes clinical functions such as case management and quality of care tracking.

With connections to more than 500 provider locations, the insurer plans to expand Epic integration by the end of the year.