Association of Medical American Colleges upgrades to Amazon Cloud for residency applications

The Association of American Medical Colleges experienced an outage of its residency application services, prompting the association to switch to Amazon's cloud to mitigate the issue, The Wall Street Journal reported May 4.

In March 2021, the association's electronic residency application service experienced an outage due to capacity overload. This caused roughly 12,000 students, who weren't accepted during the main round of residency applications, to delay the process of re-submitting their applications to program directors.

After the incident, which wasn't the first problem the college experienced with its application service, the organization's CIO Stephen Lopez, PhD, began migrating applications to the Amazon Web Services cloud.

The process of migration began in late 2020 and is expected to be completed in July.

With the new system, Dr. Lopez says application service can respond more quickly.

According to a report from information-technology research and consulting firm Gartner, cloud-based platform services will drive $109.6 billion in corporate spending this year, up from $86.9 billion in 2021.