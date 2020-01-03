Apple's 5 latest health-related job openings

Apple recently posted several job openings related to its health business.

Five open positions:

1. EHR business systems analyst (corporate): Will assist physicians, nurses and other clinicians with resolving issues related to the EHR and other clinical applications.

2. Health privacy counsel (corporate): Will advise and provide support for privacy related aspects of Apple's various health projects.

3. Software engineering manager, health technologies (hardware): Will oversee a small team focused on exploratory projects for new Apple Health applications and technology.

4. Motion scientist (software and services): Will design, implement and maintain application programming interfaces and algorithms for iOS systems.

5. Software developer, health technologies (hardware): Will investigate new physiological sensing methods, prototype health product concepts and build research data collection systems.

