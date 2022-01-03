Amazon's 8 most recent health-related job openings

Amazon posted new job openings related to its health business. Below are eight positions the company recently posted:

  1. Head of worldwide consumer health solutions: will lead the evolution of Amazon Web Services' offerings for more rapid adoption by healthcare customers.

  2. Principal of digital health: will lead initiatives to grow Amazon's digital health benefit programs.

  3. Principal of behavioral health: will lead initiatives to grow Amazon's behavioral health benefit programs.

  4. Principal of business development, Alexa health and wellness: will develop external partnerships for Alexa, enlist major healthcare organizations to onboard Alexa and work with healthcare partners to build future Alexa health offerings.

  5. ​​Senior user experience researcher, Amazon Halo: will draw out insights about customers' engagement with their health when using Amazon products.

  6. Senior sales manager for nonprofit healthcare: will drive the sales strategy for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare division, develop the team to achieve results, define metrics for success, lead key customer relationships and manage revenue achievement.

  7. Senior partner marketing manager, Amazon Halo: will build scalable programs to drive product awareness, as well as determine and manage the tools partners need to be successful.

  8. Health information exchange specialist: will lead technical engagement, define implementation processes, respond to requests for proposals and provide expert knowledge on security as it relates to consumer applications and services.

