Amazon's 8 most recent health-related job openings

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Amazon posted new job openings related to its health business. Below are eight positions the company recently posted:
- Head of worldwide consumer health solutions: will lead the evolution of Amazon Web Services' offerings for more rapid adoption by healthcare customers.
- Principal of digital health: will lead initiatives to grow Amazon's digital health benefit programs.
- Principal of behavioral health: will lead initiatives to grow Amazon's behavioral health benefit programs.
- Principal of business development, Alexa health and wellness: will develop external partnerships for Alexa, enlist major healthcare organizations to onboard Alexa and work with healthcare partners to build future Alexa health offerings.
- Senior user experience researcher, Amazon Halo: will draw out insights about customers' engagement with their health when using Amazon products.
- Senior sales manager for nonprofit healthcare: will drive the sales strategy for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare division, develop the team to achieve results, define metrics for success, lead key customer relationships and manage revenue achievement.
- Senior partner marketing manager, Amazon Halo: will build scalable programs to drive product awareness, as well as determine and manage the tools partners need to be successful.
- Health information exchange specialist: will lead technical engagement, define implementation processes, respond to requests for proposals and provide expert knowledge on security as it relates to consumer applications and services.