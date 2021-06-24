Amazon loses 5 execs leading its healthcare venture in last year

From the departure of its CEO to losing a key artificial intelligence innovator, Amazon has lost several executives leading its healthcare venture.

Here are five executives the tech giant lost this year:

1. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will officially step down as CEO on July 5, passing the "risky" telehealth torch to incoming CEO Andy Jassy.

2. Maulik Majmudar, MD, was named chief medical officer of digital therapeutics at virtual care provider Biofourmis, after serving as CMO at Amazon.

3. Jean-Oliver Racine has left Amazon after serving in leadership roles for nearly 10 years. He was the head of health artificial intelligence and led HealthLake, Amazon Comprehend Medical and a variety of health services in development. He will join health IT company Outset Medical as chief technology officer.

4. Teresa Carlson, Amazon Web Services' vice president of worldwide public sector and industries, is departing to join data company Splunk as president and chief growth officer, according to an April 5 news release. At AWS, she oversaw sales to the healthcare and financial industries.

5. Missy Krasner, the chief commercial officer and a founding member of the Amazon Alexa Health & Wellness team, has left the company to join venture capital firm Redesign Health.