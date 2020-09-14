Amazon, Google, Salesforce & more: 25 cloud salary statistics

There is an increasing demand for cloud talent in corporate and healthcare spaces, with Indeed reporting that employer interest in cloud engineers is up 31 percent in three years, according to a report from Business Insider.

Health systems see many advantages to working with cloud providers to securely store and manage data. The most common cloud providers are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Business Insider gathered pay rate data for several cloud providers based on approved visa applications:



AWS

1. Cloud support engineer I in Texas: $82,400-$95,000

2. Cloud support engineer II in Texas: $90,000

3. Cloud application architect in Texas: $150,000

4. Cloud support engineer I in Washington: $82,400

5. Cloud support engineer II in Washington: $108,000-$109,000

6. Cloud application architect in Washington: $150,000



Google Cloud

7. Cloud technical resident in Texas: $78,000

8. Program manager in New York: $124,000-$130,000

9. Program manager in California: $132,000-$174,000

10. Partner manager in California: $171,400



Microsoft

11. Azure cloud engineer in Washington: $127,215

12. Cloud solution architect in California: $152,700-$160,000

13. Cloud solution architect in New York: $110,300-$176,000

14. Cloud solution architect in Texas: $93,750-$155,000

15. Cloud solution architect in Washington: $104,200-$183,116



VMware

16. Cloud management technologist in California: $214,340

17. Member of the technical staff, cloud services engineer in California: $123,000

18. AWS cloud service support engineer in Georgia: $79,996

19. Staff cloud developer in California: $202,982



Salesforce

20. Lead member of the technical staff-access cloud in California: $168,958

21. Analytics cloud director in California: $135,013

22. Marketing cloud customer data platform software engineer in Washington: $122,824



JPMorgan Chase

23. AI platform senior cloud engineer in California: $210,000

24. Cloud software engineer in Washington: $110,000

25. Vice president and senior software engineer of the cloud team in Washington: $250,000



