UnitedHealth tracks AI use among some staff: Report

UnitedHealth Group is monitoring some Optum staff’s AI use, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The company is checking whether services division workers query tools such as ChatGPT and Copilot at least once a day, the sources said.

UnitedHealth hosts an engagement dashboard to monitor usage and flag “adoption gaps,” according to a training document Becker’s obtained. The document also showed positive feedback on the AI Dojo training efforts. The resource said AI applications helped the company avert more than 15 million calls and handle more than 600 million claims.

“Our vision is to reimagine workflows — not simply to boost productivity, but to fundamentally transform how we organize, operate and work as a company moving forward,” a company spokesperson said in a May 18 statement shared with Becker’s. “We have launched AI-first workforce programs like AI Dojo, a hands‑on AI training program that equips employees and [is] available to external customers of Optum Insight to responsibly build healthcare‑focused AI solutions.”

In 2022, a UnitedHealth employee told The New York Times the company had been monitoring digital activity for its social workers and therapists. The employee said the company scored workers based on their usage, affecting compensation. Another employee confirmed similar strategies in the insurance division.

UnitedHealth, particularly the Optum subsidiary, has been leaning into AI. Optum’s technology and analytics unit, Optum Insight, has been transitioning to become an “AI-first software and services firm,” Optum Insight CEO Sandeep Dadlani said on a recent earnings call.

The company has boasted a $1.5 billion AI spend for the year. The company reported 1,000 AI use cases in its training document, contributing $2 billion in value in 2025. A company leader said he saw boosts in customer satisfaction scores in 2023 amid AI use.

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