Mayo Clinic taps Brazilian hospital data for global AI network

Mayo Clinic Platform has activated de-identified clinical data from Sao Paulo-based Einstein Hospital Israelita on its global AI data network.

Einstein Hospital Israelita has been a founding member of Mayo Clinic Platform_Connect since 2023, and the milestone marks the completion of the technical work needed to make its data active on the platform.

Einstein Hospital Israelita prepared for the milestone by joining Mayo Clinic Platform’s Early Adopter Program, which trains member organizations on the platform’s tools and capabilities. With Einstein’s data now active, the collaboration strengthens South American representation in global health datasets and opens the door to multicenter studies and AI algorithm validation drawing on a broader range of patient populations, according to a July 30 news release from Mayo.

Mayo Clinic Platform_Connect now has eight members spanning seven countries and three continents. Founding members include Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Einstein Hospital Israelita, Canada’s University Health Network, Israel’s Sheba Medical Center and Mercy in the U.S., with Aga Khan University in Kenya and Seoul National University Hospital in South Korea joining as additional partners. All data in the network remains de-identified and under each organization’s control.

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