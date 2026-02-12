Mayo Clinic, Siemens expand AI, digital twin collaboration

Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minn., and Siemens Healthineers are expanding their strategic collaboration to advance AI, imaging technologies and digital innovation in the care of patients with neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.

The organizations signed an agreement to enhance patient care and expand access to new imaging and interventional technologies, according to a Feb. 12 news release from Mayo Clinic.

Here are six things to know about the collaboration:

Initial areas of collaboration include developing AI-enabled MRI protocols to improve diagnostic accuracy and patient monitoring for neurodegenerative diseases. The organizations also plan to apply digital twin technologies to redesign surgical care pathways with the goal of improving patient experience and operational efficiency.



In prostate cancer care, Mayo Clinic and Siemens Healthineers will jointly investigate the role of AI in reducing the need for biopsies and explore ways to integrate minimally invasive advanced imaging into diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.



The collaboration also includes the creation of minimally invasive, image-guided interventional suites designed to support precise detection and treatment of liver metastases.



In addition, the organizations plan to establish an ultra-high-field MRI innovation center. The center will use high-resolution and enhanced-contrast MRI protocols to support diagnosis and surgical planning for patients with complex neurological diseases.



A whole-body PET/CT and PET/MR innovation center is also planned. The center will emphasize theranostic treatments for certain cancers and use simultaneous anatomic and metabolic MR imaging to enable precise diagnostic and therapeutic planning.



“Our goal is to make care more precise, less invasive and more responsive to each patient’s needs,” Eric Williamson, MD, professor and chair of diagnostic radiology at Mayo Clinic, said in the release. “By expanding our collaboration, we can bring advanced imaging, artificial intelligence and innovative treatment approaches directly into everyday clinical care, potentially helping patients receive earlier diagnoses, more personalized treatment plans and better outcomes.”

The expanded agreement builds on the organizations’ existing strategic relationship and focuses on integrating advanced imaging, AI and interventional technologies into clinical practice.