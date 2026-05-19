General Catalyst leads $70M funding round for healthcare AI platform

Commure, an AI platform focused on healthcare administration and clinical workflows, has raised $70 million in financing at a $7 billion post-money valuation.

The financing round was led by General Catalyst and included participation from Sequoia Capital, Morgan Stanley and Kirkland & Ellis, according to a May 19 company news release.

Commure deploys AI and agent-based technology across health systems and physician practices to automate administrative tasks.

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