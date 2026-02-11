85% of healthcare leaders plan to boost agentic AI investment: Deloitte

Healthcare leaders are increasingly planning to invest in agentic AI over the next several years, but a new report suggests the industry is splitting into two camps: organizations moving quickly to scale the technology and those taking a more cautious approach.

A report released Feb. 11 by Deloitte found that 85% of healthcare leaders plan to increase investment in agentic AI over the next two to three years, and 61% said they are already building or implementing initiatives.

The Deloitte Center for Health Solutions surveyed 100 healthcare technology executives in September 2025, including leaders from 50 health systems and 50 health plans, according to the report. The center also conducted online focus groups with 35 healthcare technology executives, futurists and agentic AI leaders.

Here are six key findings from the report:

Adoption barriers that have long slowed healthcare AI efforts may be beginning to ease. Forty percent of surveyed leaders said technical talent is no longer a major challenge, while 38% cited resistance to change and 35% cited leadership buy-in as major hurdles.



The findings also pointed to a widening gap in expectations for return on investment. The report identified a divide between “early adopters,” described as large organizations rapidly scaling agentic AI, and smaller organizations labeled “watchers,” which are moving more cautiously.



According to the report, 59% of early adopters expect cost savings of more than 20% in the next two to three years. Among watchers, 13% expect savings at that level.



The report said agentic AI is increasingly being viewed as a tool for structural change in healthcare operations rather than incremental efficiency. Organizations embedding agentic AI into core operating models may be positioned to gain greater productivity benefits over time.



The report also suggested agentic AI could shift care models by acting as an active participant in care delivery and operations, including orchestrating multistep tasks, reducing information gaps and helping reduce the risk of errors. The technology could also help flag risks earlier and recommend or initiate predefined follow-up actions to prevent adverse events and reduce readmissions.



In addition, 82% of early adopters are prioritizing multiagent solutions that coordinate work across consumer engagement, care delivery, back-office operations and payment processing.



The findings come as healthcare organizations continue to face financial pressure, workforce strain and rising consumer expectations.