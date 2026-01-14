5 health systems back $29.5M funding round for AI startup

Several major U.S. health systems are backing Vista AI’s effort to automate MRI scanning as hospitals grapple with workforce shortages and rising imaging demand.

Vista AI, based in Palo Alto, Calif., said in a Jan. 14 news release that it closed a $29.5 million Series B financing round with new investments from Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles), Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City), University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City), Temple University Health System/Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia), and Tampa General Hospital. Existing investors Khosla Ventures and Bold Brain Ventures also participated.

The company develops software that automates MRI scanning, a function traditionally dependent on highly specialized technologists. Vista AI said the funding will support expansion beyond its FDA-cleared cardiac MRI platform into additional anatomies — including brain, prostate and spine imaging — pending FDA clearance.

The company is also developing remote scanning services designed to help sites without specialized cardiac MRI staff offer exams.

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