AI platform partners with Banner Health hospital to bring AI to vascular care

Phoenix-based Banner Health has partnered with artificial intelligence software company Viz.ai to enhance vascular care.

The partnership provided Banner Health University Medical Center Phoenix with an AI-powered care coordination platform to develop a multidisciplinary pulmonary embolism response team, according to a June 28 press release from Banner Health.

The image-based AI platform allows care teams to quickly evaluate suspected vascular diseases shortly after a CT scan is performed, providing lab values, oxygen saturation levels and scoring.

Pulmonary embolism is the third leading cause of cardiovascular death across the nation, according to Suresh Uppalapu, MD, a critical care intensivist at Banner Health University Medical Center Phoenix. Viz.ai's platform will allow Banner's clinicians to save time in the preliminary assessment, diagnosis, and life-saving treatment of vascular diseases, according to the release.