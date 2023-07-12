9 steps CIOs can take to adopt generative AI

As the buzz around the promise of generative artificial intelligence in healthcare continues to grow, McKinsey & Co. estimates the technology could add $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion of economic value annually.

Here are nine steps published July 11 that CIOs and chief technology officers can take to integrate generative AI, according to the management consulting firm's conversations with dozens of IT leaders and analysis of initiatives at more than 50 companies:

1. Determine the company's posture for the adoption of generative AI.

2. Identify use cases that build value through improved productivity, growth and new business models.

3. Reimagine the technology function.

4. Take advantage of existing services or adapt open-source generative AI models.

5. Upgrade your enterprise technology architecture to integrate and manage generative AI models.

6. Develop a data architecture to enable access to quality data.

7. Create a centralized, cross-functional generative AI platform team.

8. Tailor the training programs by roles and proficiency levels.

9. Evaluate the new risk landscape and establish ongoing mitigation practices.