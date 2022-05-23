5 ways health tech companies can ease workforce burnout: HHS

To ease healthcare workforce burnout, health tech companies can look to design their platforms with ease, simplicity and standardization in mind, recommended new HHS guidance.
The new U.S. surgeon general's advisory, published May 23, gives concrete policy changes and suggestions to a variety of different sub-sectors of the healthcare industry, from payers to policymakers in an attempt to reduce healthcare worker burnout.
Five suggestions given to health tech companies to alleviate workforce burnout:
- EHR companies should work with healthcare workers to design systems that are easy to use, not time-consuming that don't add to their cognitive load.
- Telehealth and virtual medicine organizations also need to work with healthcare workers to co-design services.
- Design all platforms with interoperability as a key goal, with communication across clinical teams, systems and personnel being simple.
- Health data should be automatically integrated into platforms to provide a more robust image of a patient's care journey.
- Work toward adopting a standard format for health data storage to ensure seamless access across teams.