5 ways health tech companies can ease workforce burnout: HHS

To ease healthcare workforce burnout, health tech companies can look to design their platforms with ease, simplicity and standardization in mind, recommended new HHS guidance.

The new U.S. surgeon general's advisory, published May 23, gives concrete policy changes and suggestions to a variety of different sub-sectors of the healthcare industry, from payers to policymakers in an attempt to reduce healthcare worker burnout.

Five suggestions given to health tech companies to alleviate workforce burnout: