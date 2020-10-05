4 hospitals, healthcare organizations seeking IT execs
Here are four hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking information technology executives.
Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.
- Rush University System for Health (Chicago): Chief Information Officer
- Ascension Health (St. Louis): Chief Mission Integration Officer - Ascension Technology, Digital Studios, and Ascension Connect
- American Medical Association (Chicago): Vice President of Equitable Health Systems & Innovation
- Staten Island University Hospital (New York City): Chief Information Officer
