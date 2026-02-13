$100K+ health IT jobs (and their degrees)

As healthcare continues its digital transformation, with an increased focus on data and AI, IT specialists can easily make six-figure salaries.

“There has never been a greater need or greater promise of technology working alongside healthcare providers to meet the individual needs of the patient,” W. Susan Cheng, PhD, a professor of public health at New Orleans-based Tulane University, told Investopedia for a Feb. 13 story.

Here are health IT jobs with annual median pay of $100,000 or more (as well as the necessary degree), according to the news outlet’s analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics and Glassdoor data:

$150,000-plus: Senior roles in bioinformatics or genomics analysis (degree in bioinformatics/computational biology)

$140,000: Software developer for EHR/apps (bachelor’s in computer science, health track)

$135,000: Clinical informatics specialist or EHR analyst (bachelor’s or master’s in health informatics/health information management)

$120,000-plus: Hospital cybersecurity engineer/analyst (bachelor’s or master’s in cybersecurity/information assurance)

$115,000-plus: Healthcare data scientist or machine learning analyst (bachelor’s or master’s in data science/biostatistics)

$105,000: Device design or clinical engineer (bachelor’s or master’s in biomedical engineering)

$105,000: MRI tech or radiation therapist with an informatics path (degree in medical imaging/radiation sciences)