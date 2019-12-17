10 hospitals seeking CIOs

Here are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital (Newburgh, N.Y.)

2. Trinity Health Loyola University Medical Center (Maywood, Ill.)

3. University Hospital at University of Wisconsin (Madison)

4. Northwest Healthcare (Tucson, Ariz.)

5. Children's Hospital and Health System (Milwaukee)

6. East Carolina University (Greenville, N.C.)

7. Lutheran Health System (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

8. South County Hospital (Wakefield, R.I.)

9. MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.)

10. Sharp HealthCare (San Diego)

