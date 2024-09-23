White House to allocate $9M for women's health

The Biden administration will allocate nearly $9 million in grants aimed at improving women's health access in 14 states and Washington, D.C.

The funding will support initiatives to enhance awareness of health benefits under the ACA, particularly regarding reproductive and maternal health services, according to a Sept. 20 news release from HHS.

The states awarded grants are Arkansas, Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

The program aims to address disparities in healthcare access and education related to reproductive health, with a focus on preventive care and maternal health outcomes, the release said.