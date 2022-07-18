Orlando Health, Moffitt Cancer Center and United Way complete pilot health equity program, launch sessions across Florida

Orlando Health, United Way of Broward County and Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa recently completed pilot sessions for a voluntary program aiming to improve health equity efforts across Florida.

The pilot "Health Equity Train-the-Trainer" program began in April and concluded in May, according to a July 12 news release from Moffitt. The partners will launch the first sessions for the program later this summer. Efforts were funded by a combined $2.5 million health equity grant from the Florida Blue Foundation.

"The training was uniquely designed with impactful content, which includes extensive research, real-life case studies and other learning strategies," said Quibulah Graham, BSN, senior director of diversity and minority business development at Orlando Health.

"This approach helps ensure participants build their awareness about health care disparities, along with ways to implement viable solutions to turn health disparities into health equity. We hope these components help prepare participants to reach a comfort level to teach others to help improve care, continuing the process and opportunities to ensure health equity in all our communities."