Cedars-Sinai to put $20M into health equity initiatives

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai is handing out $20 million in grants to local nonprofits to promote health equity in homelessness and housing, access to care and community response, the health system confirmed to Becker's.

Last year, the system gave $27.2 million in grants to dozens of nonprofits. This year, it convened more than 80 nonprofit grant recipients into its multi-year health equity grant program, according to a Nov. 1 system news release. The total amount of grants has not yet been released.

The grant program focuses on efforts to address health equity including in recruitment and retainment of a diverse workforce, data intelligence to inform equity outcomes, and adherence to healthcare policies to provide high-quality services. These community partnerships will continue to expand and be developed, the release said.