5 reasons Ozempic's price could drop

As the demand for GLP-1 drugs grows, there are several factors emerging that could result in its price decreasing.
Here are five reasons Ozempic prices could drop:
- Ozempic, manufactured by Novo Nordisk, could be part of upcoming drug price negotiations with CMS If it is included, it might face price reductions as the government pushes for lower costs on high-demand medications such as GLP-1 drugs.
- Competitors such as Eli Lilly have already started offering discounts on their GLP-1 drugs to expand their market share, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 20.
- Sen. Bernie Sanders has advocated for the introduction of generic versions of expensive drugs such as Ozempic. According to Mr. Sanders, a generic version could be produced at up to 90% lower cost compared to the brand-name version of the drug.
- The GLP-1 market is also rapidly expanding, with more than 16 new weight loss drugs expected to hit the market by 2029. As pharmaceutical companies begin introducing more GLP-1 drugs, the competition may bring prices down.
- Companies such as Eli Lilly are developing oral versions of GLP-1 drugs. These versions could be more convenient for patients and, as a result, place more pressure on Novo Nordisk to reduce the price of Ozempic.