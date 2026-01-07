Ochsner launches program to cut GLP-1 costs

Ochsner Connected Health, part of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, has partnered with Crux to expand access to affordable obesity care through a new employer benefits platform.

Under the agreement, Ochsner will serve as the first cardiometabolic care provider on Crux’s platform, combining remote clinical services with cost-effective access to GLP-1 medications, according to a Jan. 7 Ochsner Health news release. Ochsner will deliver care through its Digital Medicine program, which offers evidence-based treatment for obesity, hypertension and Type 2 diabetes.

Crux, which contracts directly with drug manufacturers, will provide GLP-1 medications using a pass-through pricing model that avoids pharmacy benefit manager involvement and complex reimbursement processes. The combined approach aims to reduce costs while supporting long-term weight management and cardiometabolic health.