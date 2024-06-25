11 updates on GLP-1s

The prevalence of face-lifts increased 8% between 2022 and 2023, a growth that the American Society of Plastic Surgeons links to Ozempic and Wegovy, according to a June 25 report from the organization.

The medicines can lead to significant weight loss, which leaves patients with excess skin. The result was dubbed "Ozempic face" as some GLP-1 users noted facial sagging. Other than face-lifts, plastic surgeons performed more tummy tucks, liposuction procedures, lower body lifts, arm lifts and thigh lifts in 2023.

Here are 10 other updates on the popular class of medications:

1. On June 24, Teva Pharmaceuticals began selling the country's first GLP-1 generic. The product, liraglutide, is a generic for Novo Nordisk's Type 2 diabetes therapy Victoza. Teva did not immediately answer Becker's questions about the generic's list price.

2. About a third of employers provide coverage for diabetes and weight loss GLP-1 medicines, and 57% cover diabetes indications but not weight loss, according to data from the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans.

3. A body of research is forming a nuanced view of GLP-1s and surgical safety.

About a year ago, the American Society of Anesthesiologists said clinicians should consider instructing patients to skip a GLP-1 dose before elective surgeries because of potential health risks. Three recently published studies have found a lack of surgical complications connected to GLP-1s.

At the same time, researchers from Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Medical Center found that the drugs hinder the safety of esophagogastroduodenoscopies, a common gastroenterology procedure.

4. Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Wegovy, Ozempic and a few other GLP-1s, is investing $4.1 billion into a new North Carolina manufacturing site that will produce weight loss drugs. Central North Carolina and a coastal town in Denmark house the world's only two sites currently making semaglutide, the active ingredient of Ozempic and Wegovy. Construction on the third location is expected to be completed between 2027 and 2029.

5. Ozempic might have a new indication by January. After the medicine reduced the risk of kidney disease-related events by 24% in a phase 3 trial, the FDA agreed to review Novo Nordisk's application for Ozempic to be approved as a kidney disease treatment.

6. In April, Eli Lilly said it will seek FDA approval for Zepbound, a weight loss medicine, for obstructive sleep apnea after promising phase 3 results. The drugmaker is also testing how Mounjaro and Zepbound might help metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis patients.

7. Multiple clinical trials are evaluating whether Ozempic and Wegovy can curb addictions to alcohol and gambling. Experts told Becker's they are hearing anecdotes about GLP-1s reducing the desire for alcohol, cigarettes and gambling, but there is no clinical proof yet.

8. Nestlé launched a platform June 25 that aims to connect consumers with medical professionals and experts in weight loss, nutrition guidance and coaching.

The global food and drink conglomerate has already stepped into the GLP-1 industry. In 2023, it began helping Cleveland Clinic's employer-sponsored health plan by promoting adherence to a weight management program, and in May, it introduced a line of foods engineered for GLP-1 users.

9. Eli Lilly filed six more lawsuits against companies allegedly selling unapproved versions of Mounjaro, a Type 2 diabetes drug, and Zepound, a weight loss medication. Novo Nordisk has filed 21 similar lawsuits as of May 31.

10. Lars Jørgensen, Novo Nordisk's CEO, is slated to testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions in late September, according to Sen. Bernie Sanders, who chairs the committee. Before Mr. Jørgensen agreed to testify, Mr. Sanders proposed to subpoena the company's North America president.