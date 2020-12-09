Zotec Partners becomes RCM provider for Indiana emergency physician group

Zotec Partners became the revenue cycle management provider for Elkhart, Ind.-based Elite Emergency Physicians, which manages about 150,000 emergency department visits each year across four hospital facilities in northern Indiana.

The partnership, announced Dec. 2, continues Zotec Partners' expansion into the emergency medicine physician sector. The company will manage Elite's coding and billing, decrease its costs to collect and lead revenue improvements by implementing automation tools and data analytics into its existing infrastructure and workflow.

"We're excited to use the dashboard technology and business intelligence analytics to employ a data-driven strategy for revenue cycle recovery after the pandemic," John Rice, MD, Elite's president, said in a news release.

