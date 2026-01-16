Zelis acquires revenue cycle analytics firm

Zelis has acquired revenue cycle analytics firm Rivet.

The acquisition builds on a partnership that began in July and bolsters Zelis’ efforts to reduce administrative burden and improve financial operations for payers and providers, according to a Jan. 12 news release.

As part of Zelis, Rivet’s AI-enabled revenue cycle analytics will give providers more visibility into claims payment and denial trends, according to the release. Payers will benefit from fewer transactional inquiries and more meaningful collaboration with providers.

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