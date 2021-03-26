Years of underfunding public health left states unable to handle COVID-19, study says

U.S. public health spending has remained stagnant or declined since the Great Recession, a trend that left the nation without the resources it needed to effectively respond to the pandemic and other critical public health needs, according to a study published March 25 in Health Affairs.

The study shows that public health spending decreased from $80.40 per capita in 2008 to $75.83 in 2018. The pandemic's estimated per capita cost is $50,000, according to the study.

Injury prevention spending, which includes substance abuse programs, was the only public health spending category that increased since 2008.

"Without substantial and sustained investment by states and ongoing robust federal support, the U.S. may well continue its 'default' approach to public health funding: 'neglect, panic, repeat.'" the study authors wrote.

