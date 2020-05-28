Yale New Haven Health posts $208M loss in first half of year

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health recorded a $208.6 million net loss in the six-month period ended March 31, according to recently released financial documents. This compares to a $100.4 million net income in the same period one year prior.

The health system's net loss was primarily driven by nonoperating losses, which totaled $208 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2020. In the same period last year, the system recorded investment gains of $2.6 million.

Yale New Haven Health also recorded an operating loss of $566,000 in the first half of fiscal 2020, compared to an operating income of $97 million in the same period in fiscal 2019.

Overall, Yale New Haven Health saw its revenue hit $2.7 billion in the first half of fiscal 2020, up from $2.4 billion in the first half of fiscal 2019. Its expenses also rose year over year to $2.7 billion, up from $2.3 billion.

