WVU Medicine reports $81M operating income

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine has reported $81 million in operating income as of Sept. 30 as revenues totaled $4.4 billion.

The operating income figure was below budget forecasts of $116.2 million. Expenses were 6.6% above budget, but salaries and wages costs beat expectations to total $1.27 billion.

Overall income for the 20-hospital system totaled $113 million.

WVU Medicine has 128 days of cash on hand as of Sept. 30, compared with 161 at the same time in 2022. The system, the largest private employer in West Virginia, had long-term debt of $2.1 billion as of Sept. 30.