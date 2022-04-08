Where providers can seek deadline extension for Provider Relief Fund reports

Providers who were unable to submit a report for the Provider Relief Fund by the required deadline due to "extenuating circumstances" may submit a late due request, according to the Health Resources & Services Administration.

The late due request form will become available April 11 and will be due by April 22.

The extenuating circumstances are:

  • Severe illness or death
  • Affected by a natural disaster
  • An incorrect email or mailing address from the HRSA that hindered the provider's ability to submit by the deadline
  • The provider registered and prepared a report but did not hit "submit"
  • An internal miscommunication or error
  • A provider's parent organization completed all general distribution payments, but targeted distribution was not provided by the subsidiary

