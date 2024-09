Where hospital revenue is growing, declining: 70 statistics

Hospital revenue was relatively flat from June to July this year, but showed significant gains year over year, according to revenue data from Kaufman Hall's "National Hospital Flash Report" released in September.

Overall, the median net operating revenue per calendar day jumped 36% from July 2023 to July 2024, with both inpatient and outpatient revenue reporting double-digit increases. Regionally, net operating revenue increased year over year across the board, with the biggest gains in the South.

Generally, outpatient revenue growth slightly outpaced inpatient revenue growth, with the biggest gap in the Great Plains region where outpatient revenue per calendar day grew 20% year over year while inpatient revenue per calendar day was up 8%.

The data includes survey results from more than 1,300 hospitals providing data to Syntellis Performance Solutions, part of Strata, on a monthly basis.

Here are 70 statistics on hospital revenue, by region.

National medians

June vs. July 2024

Net operating revenue per calendar day: -1%

Gross operating revenue per calendar day: 3%

Inpatient revenue per calendar day: 2%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day: 4%

Operating margin: 4%

July 2023 vs. July 2024

Net operating revenue per calendar day: 36%

Gross operating revenue per calendar day: 15%

Inpatient revenue per calendar day: 14%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day: 17%

Operating margin: 36%

West

June vs. July

Net operating revenue per calendar day: -2%

Gross operating revenue per calendar day: 1%

Inpatient revenue per calendar day: 1%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day: 2%

Operating margin: -16%

July 2023 vs. July 2024

Net operating revenue per calendar day: 17%

Gross operating revenue per calendar day: 13%

Inpatient revenue per calendar day: 9%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day: 16%

Operating margin: 52%

Midwest

June vs. July

Net operating revenue per calendar day: 1%

Gross operating revenue per calendar day: 2%

Inpatient revenue per calendar day: 2%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day: 4%

Operating margin: 11%

July 2023 vs. July 2024

Net operating revenue per calendar day: 11%

Gross operating revenue per calendar day: 12%

Inpatient revenue per calendar day: 7%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day: 14%

Operating margin: 26%

South

June vs. July

Net operating revenue per calendar day: -1%

Gross operating revenue per calendar day: 4%

Inpatient revenue per calendar day: 2%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day: 5%

Operating margin: 13%

July 2023 vs. July 2024

Net operating revenue per calendar day: 19%

Gross operating revenue per calendar day: 16%

Inpatient revenue per calendar day: 13%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day: 17%

Operating margin: 39%

Northeast / Mid-Atlantic

June vs. July

Net operating revenue per calendar day: 0%

Gross operating revenue per calendar day: 2%

Inpatient revenue per calendar day: 1%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day: 3%

Operating margin: 10%

July 2023 vs. July 2024

Net operating revenue per calendar day: 13%

Gross operating revenue per calendar day: 15%

Inpatient revenue per calendar day: 10%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day: 16%

Operating margin: 35%

Great Plains

June vs. July

Net operating revenue per calendar day: -1%

Gross operating revenue per calendar day: 3%

Inpatient revenue per calendar day: 1%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day: 5%

Operating margin: -13%

July 2023 vs. July 2024

Net operating revenue per calendar day: 13%

Gross operating revenue per calendar day: 17%

Inpatient revenue per calendar day: 8%

Outpatient revenue per calendar day: 20%

Operating margin: 24%