What patients are willing to pay more for in healthcare

More than half of respondents said they are willing to pay more for quality care, according to a Sept. 1 survey by Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence.
YouGov surveyed 2,026 Americans on Akasa's behalf from March 9-14, according to a news release. The survey asked respondents to rank factors that affect their healthcare provider choice with regard to cost.
Five findings:
1. Fifty-seven percent said they would pay more for quality of care.
2. Forty-seven percent said they would pay more for the ability to work with a care team of choice.
3. Forty-one percent said they would pay more for the ability to work with a hospital of choice.
4. Forty-one percent said they would pay more for location proximity or convenience.
5. Forty percent said they would pay more for the ability to get an appointment quickly.