What patients are willing to pay more for in healthcare

More than half of respondents said they are willing to pay more for quality care, according to a Sept. 1 survey by Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence.

YouGov surveyed 2,026 Americans on Akasa's behalf from March 9-14, according to a news release. The survey asked respondents to rank factors that affect their healthcare provider choice with regard to cost.

Five findings:

1. Fifty-seven percent said they would pay more for quality of care.

2. Forty-seven percent said they would pay more for the ability to work with a care team of choice.

3. Forty-one percent said they would pay more for the ability to work with a hospital of choice.

4. Forty-one percent said they would pay more for location proximity or convenience.

5. Forty percent said they would pay more for the ability to get an appointment quickly.