What patients are willing to pay more for in healthcare

More than half of respondents said they are willing to pay more for quality care, according to a Sept. 1 survey by Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence.

YouGov surveyed 2,026 Americans on Akasa's behalf from March 9-14, according to a news release. The survey asked respondents to rank factors that affect their healthcare provider choice with regard to cost. 

Five findings:

1. Fifty-seven percent said they would pay more for quality of care. 

2. Forty-seven percent said they would pay more for the ability to work with a care team of choice. 

3. Forty-one percent said they would pay more for the ability to work with a hospital of choice. 

4. Forty-one percent said they would pay more for location proximity or convenience. 

5. Forty percent said they would pay more for the ability to get an appointment quickly. 

