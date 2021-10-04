Viewpoint: How reimbursement drives rigidity in US healthcare

Unlike other markets, hospitals lose money during their peak seasons due to their inflexibility, according to an Oct. 4 Harvard Business Review article.

For example, florists will increase production and/or price before Valentine's Day in preparation for high demand. But under the current fee-for-service model, hospitals lose money when they have empty beds and operating rooms, which discourages them from having extra capacity when a spike in admissions occurs.

This is why hospitals struggle when there is a surge of flu or COVID-19 cases, the article said.

Additionally, the quantity of beds in a hospital is fixed while the price of inpatient care is static. When last-minute staffing happens, it increases expenses, but revenue stays the same.

In April 2020, there was a 44 percent increase in required full-time employees, which increased labor expenses by 63 percent. This staffing shortage still remains in 2021.

The article argues that healthcare systems need to develop seasonal plans to improve flexibility.

