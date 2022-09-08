US nonprofit and public healthcare medians improved in 2021

U.S. nonprofit and public healthcare median financial metrics temporarily rebounded in 2021. However, declines are likely in 2022, according to investor service Moody's, which published its annual Not-for-Profit and Public Healthcare median series Sept. 7.

Actions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic drove recovery. Measures include government relief grants and cost-cutting initiatives coupled with volume recovery to increase profitability at the 50 largest and smallest hospitals in the fiscal year 2021. Additionally, cash reserves were bolstered with Medicare advance payments, favorable investment returns, and decreased capital spending.

Key takeaways from the report: