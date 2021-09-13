University of Vermont Medical Center asks for $210M increase in patient payments

The Burlington-based University of Vermont Medical Center has asked state regulators to approve a 6 percent increase in revenue from patients for fiscal year 2022, VTDigger reported Sept. 12.

Leaders from the hospital, which is the largest in the state, said the increased patient payments will help offset losses the hospital has incurred from the pandemic, a cyberattack and the closing of a surgical center due to persistent carbon monoxide contamination.

The proposal would allow the hospital to collect about $210 million more from patients, up from $1.29 billion in fiscal year 2021 to $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2022.

John Brumsted, MD, president and CEO of University of Vermont Medical Center, said the 6 percent increase is "just sufficient to continue to facilitate our return to financial stability."