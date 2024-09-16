University of Toledo Physicians joins Mercy Health Select ACO

Mercy Health Select, an accountable care organization part of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, has welcomed University of Toledo Physicians to its Medicare Shared Savings Program.

UTP represents more than 300 providers specializing in a range of medical specialties, from primary care to the most complex diagnoses and treatments. Mercy Health Select serves 107,000 Medicare patients across Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia, and has been a top ten ACO — out of 480 ACOs across the country — for earned shared savings for the past three years.

"Mercy Health continues to be a strong performer in value-based care and together with University of Toledo Physicians, we will create mutually beneficial ways to provide coordinated care," Bob Baxter, president of Mercy Health-Toledo, said in a Sept. 16 news release shared with Becker's. "The health and well-being of the community is Mercy Health’s top priority. Mercy Health and University of Toledo Physicians are working together to make health care easier for our patients."

Participating in MSSP since 2012, Mercy Health Select has created $163 million in savings for CMS and generated $103 million in earned shared savings.