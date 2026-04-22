UnitedHealth fast-tracks $2B buyback; CFO cites stock’s ‘deep intrinsic value discount’

UnitedHealth Group is moving up its share repurchase timeline, announcing plans to deploy at least $2 billion in buybacks by the end of the second quarter. The accelerated timeline is well ahead of its original guidance, which had back-loaded repurchases into late third and fourth quarter.

UnitedHealth had previously shared its plans to resume its share buyback program in the second half of 2026, along with returning to more M&A activity.

The decision to accelerate was driven by the company’s confidence in its financial trajectory and what management views as a significant gap between the stock’s current trading price and its underlying value, according to CFO Wayne DeVeydt.

“We initiated share repurchases earlier than anticipated and expect to deploy at least $2 billion by the end of the second quarter,” Mr. DeVeydt said during the company’s first-quarter earnings call April 21. “Based on our current share price and the deep intrinsic value discount at which our shares are currently trading, returning value through share repurchases will remain a priority.

“And we anticipate further capital allocated into strategic acquisitions that support long-term growth. We will be measured in pursuing such assets, while prudently managing our balance sheet.”

The acceleration reflects a broader strengthening of UnitedHealth Group’s balance sheet. The company reported operating cash flows of $8.9 billion in the first quarter, or 1.4 times net income — ahead of expectations — which enabled it to bring its debt-to-capital ratio down to 42.9%. The company is targeting a ratio of 40% by year-end, continuing a deleveraging effort that began following a turbulent 2025.

“Our capital priorities remain consistent: invest in growth, strengthen our balance sheet and return value to shareholders,” said Mr. DeVeydt, who framed the buyback acceleration not as a change in overall capital allocation guidance, but as a timing shift driven by conviction.

“At this stage, with the intrinsic value discount, we thought it was important for shareholders to get at that sooner, given the confidence we have in our results,” he said. “No changes in the guidance. View it as we are moving quicker at this stage and ultimately restoring where we were in terms of this program that had been in place for almost 20 years.”

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