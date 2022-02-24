UHS annual profit grows to $991M

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services reported higher revenue and profit in 2021 than a year earlier.

The hospital chain's revenues increased to $12.6 billion in 2021, up 9.4 percent year over year. The company's acute care and behavioral health hospitals contributed to the growth.

Revenues from UHS' acute care services were up 11.6 percent year over year on a same-facility basis, while revenues from behavioral healthcare services climbed 5.4 percent.

UHS saw expenses increase from $10.2 billion in 2020 to $11.28 billion last year. The company reported higher expenses across all categories, including labor and supplies.

After factoring in nonoperating items, UHS ended 2021 with net income of $991.59 million. The company reported net income of $943.95 million in 2020.