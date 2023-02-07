UCHealth affirmed at 'AA' rating despite labor headwinds

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth has had its overall credit rating and that on certain of its bonds affirmed at "AA" as the 12-hospital system continues to enjoy a "track record of very strong operating margins," Fitch Ratings said Feb. 6.

While macro pressures such as elevated labor costs will continue to put pressure on the healthcare system, its margins are expected to remain robust, Fitch said.

The system, which has a leading market share in Colorado, also benefits from a strong population growth area in metropolitan Denver.

UCHealth, which had approximately $6.3 billion of total operating revenue in fiscal 2022, according to Fitch, signed an agreement Jan. 24 to merge with Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health System.