UC Davis generates $12.5B+ in statewide economic activity, report finds

An economic impact analysis of how direct employment and spending by Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis affects the local, regional and statewide economies found that the university generated $12.56 billion in statewide economic activity and supported 68,900 jobs in 2019.

Operations from UC Davis Health were the university's greatest driver of economic activity for the region and the state.

"Despite the wide range of goods and services needed for the operation of the health system, the local [seven-county] region captures a sizeable portion of the overall statewide impact," according to the report, which builds on fiscal year 2019 data and calendar year 2019 data to providing an overview of the UC Davis' economic impact based on the last pre-pandemic year conditions.

In 2019, $2,21 billion in direct expenditures led to a total economic impact of $4.6 billion in the region, or an additional $1.08 for every dollar UC Davis Health spent, the report found. UC Davis Health had 11,600 staff in the region, and the economic activity generated indirectly and by the spending of its employees supported another 14,600 jobs in the region.

Across California, UC Davis Health's direct expenditures of $4.27 billion had an economic impact of $8.85 billion, or an additional $1.07 for every dollar spent, according to the report. UC Davis Health employed 12,900 people statewide, and the economic activity generated indirectly and by the spending of its employees supported an additional 24,600 jobs in California.

Click here to read the report.