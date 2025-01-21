UAB Health opens 7 specialty clinics

The University of Alabama Birmingham Medicine has opened seven specialty clinics on the sixth floor of the UAB Medical West medical office building in Bessemer, Ala.

The following clinics are open and accepting adult patients for non-emergency care, according to a Jan. 15 news release:

Cardiology clinic

Endocrinology clinic

Neurosurgery clinic

Pain treatment clinic

Physical medicine and rehabilitation clinic

Pulmonary clinic

Rheumatology clinic

UAB Health System opened its new nine-story replacement facility for UAB Medical West in August. The replacement facility includes UAB Hospital and a seven-story medical office building.