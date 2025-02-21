Trinity Health sees $186.2M operating improvement in 1st half of 2025

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health posted an operating income of $147.6 million (1.2% operating margin) through the first half of fiscal 2025, up from an operating loss of $38.6 million (-0.3% margin) in the same period last year, according to its Feb. 21 earnings report.

The system reported operating revenue of $12.6 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31, an 8.4% increase over the same period last year. Net patient service revenue increased 7.9% year over year to $10.8 billion, primarily due to payment rate improvements.

Operating expenses reached $12.5 billion, a 6.8% increase over the same period last year. Salaries and wages rose 6.1%, with a 3.8% increase in full-time employees and a 2.3% increase in salary rates. Supply costs grew 10.2%, driven by rate increases primarily related to retail pharmacy, drugs and surgical supplies, and increased volumes.

The system had 226 days cash on hand as of Dec. 31, down from 238 on June 30. Trinity had a long-term debt of $6.4 billion as of Dec. 31.

Trinity reported a net income of $654.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2025, down from $669.1 million over the same period last year.