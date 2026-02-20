Kentucky hospital disputes closure rumors 

Benton, Ky.-based Marshall County Hospital recently took to Facebook to dispute rumors about its financial health or potential closure.

“MCH is not at risk of failing to meet its financial obligations, paying its employees or continuing normal operations,” MCH board chair Lauren Mann said in a Feb. 16 post. “Any assertions claiming any of these are wrong.”

Ms. Mann said that the hospital had a net operating profit of $73,000 in its fiscal year 2024 independent third-party audit and currently has approximately 211 days of cash on hand.

While the hospital did experience a fiscal year 2025 net loss, the shortfall was attributed to the infrastructure investments at the 17-year-old facility, including a new chiller, multiple HVAC repairs and the replacement of aged medical equipment. MCH is also onboarding three new medical practices.

She also said MCH holds a long-term loan with the Kentucky Association of Counties, which matures in 2033, with annual payments made every January. The facility is up to date on its loan obligations and “maintains competent insurance coverage,” the statement said.

“MCH is stable,” Ms. Mann said. “MCH is operationally sound, well-funded compared to its peers, and continues to invest in the facility and staff to provide care for the community. Rather than relying on speculation, misinformation or rumors, whether intentionally being spread or not, we invite all citizens to utilize our hospital and see firsthand the care and impact our community owned hospital provides for our community.”