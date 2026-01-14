Trinity Health cuts revenue cycle workforce by 10.5%

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health is transitioning certain nonpatient-facing revenue cycle functions to an external partner, resulting in a 10.5% reduction in positions across the department, the health system confirmed in a statement shared with Becker’s.

Trinity Health declined to provide further details, including how many employees will be affected. Local news outlet WOOD reported the revenue cycle department includes staff in 15 states.

“Like other health care providers across the country, we are navigating significant challenges, including low reimbursement that doesn’t cover the cost of care, critical staffing shortages, and the rising cost of care for underinsured and uninsured patients,” Trinity Health said. “We have a responsibility to remain financially sustainable and that requires us to consider new ways to reduce costs while sustaining the high-quality care our communities depend on.”

Trinity Health is one of the largest nonprofit, faith-based health systems in the U.S., with about 133,000 employees across 25 states, according to its website.

In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, the system grew operating revenue by 6.6% to $25.4 billion and increased net patient service revenue by 5.2%. Despite those gains, Trinity Health reported a $12.2 million operating loss and has warned that anticipated Medicaid cuts could cost the system up to $1.1 billion across its 92 hospitals.

“While we are confident this is the right step to protect long-term sustainability of our ministry, we also recognize the real impact on colleagues whose roles are affected,” the system said. “Supporting these colleagues through this transition with care and respect is our priority.”

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