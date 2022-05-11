Treatment costs for these diseases grew, dropped the most

The average cost of treating disease in the U.S. is 1.6 times more expensive in 2022 than in 1999, according to an April 25 report from healthcare.com.

Healthcare.com analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics tracking the 115 diseases that make up its Disease Based Price Indexes.

The five diseases to see the greatest growth in treatment cost between 1999 and 2022:

1. Intestinal infections ($134 to $570, up 4.27 times)

2. Tonsillitis ($392 to $1,644, up 4.19 times)

3. Diseases of the mouth, excluding dental ($76 to $317, up 4.16 times)

4. Head, neck and trunk wounds ($146 to $595, up 4.08 times)

5. All other digestive diseases ($1,492 to $5,736, up 3.85 times)

Although treatment costs have risen overall, some diseases are less expensive to treat in 2022 than in 1999.

The five diseases to see the greatest decrease in treatment cost:

1. Diabetes with complications ($1,424 to $314, down 0.22 times)

2. Heart attack ($10,250 to $4,047, down 0.39 times)

3. Arterial blood clot ($5,735 to $2,995, down 0.52 times)

4. Anemia ($1,209 to $725, down 0.6 times)

5. Acute bronchitis and other types of lung disease ($1,668 to $1,120, down 0.67 times)