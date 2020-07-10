Treasury secretary expects new coronavirus aid package by the end of July

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said July 9 that Congress and the White House will aim to craft and pass a new coronavirus relief bill by the end of July, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Mnuchin said that the White House supports a second round of direct payments to individuals, an extension of unemployment benefits for furloughed workers and a narrower version of the Paycheck Protection Program.

"As soon as the Senate gets back, we’re going to sit down on a bipartisan basis with the Republicans and the Democrats, and it will be our priority to make sure between the 20th and the end of the month that we pass the next legislation," Mr. Mnuchin told CNBC.

Congress is set to return from a Fourth of July break July 20, and will have two weeks to pass a bill before its August recess.

