Top 5 healthcare finance stories in August

Medicare payment rules and contract termination notices were among the healthcare finance topics that piqued the interest of readers in August.

Here are five of the most popular finance stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in August:

1. Kaiser's net income more than doubles to $4.5B in Q2

After reporting a $1.1 billion net loss in the first quarter, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's revenue, operating income and net income for its nonprofit hospital and health plan units increased year over year in the second quarter of this year.

2. Florida hospital terminates Medicare contract

Shands Lake Shore Regional Medical Center in Lake City, Fla., voluntarily terminated its Medicare contract, effective Aug. 31. The hospital closed the same day.

3. CMS pitches physician payment rule for 2021: 6 things to know

CMS released its annual proposed changes to the Physician Fee Schedule for 2021, which would update the payment rates for physician services and expand the list of telehealth services covered by Medicare.

4. CMS terminates Missouri hospital's Medicare contract

CMS ended its provider agreement with Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville, Mo., in July. The Medicare contract termination came after the hospital abruptly closed in January.

5. Medicare payment rules for 2021: 11 notes for hospital execs

In early August, CMS proposed Medicare payment rules for outpatient services and physicians for 2021 and finalized payment rules for inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric facilities.

