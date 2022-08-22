The top priorities of 4 revenue cycle leaders

Here are what four revenue cycle leaders recently told Becker's about their top priorities right now:

Christopher Ault. Chief revenue officer at Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.):

Staffing, creating a competitive landscape to recruit and retain talent. In today’s world, that means being able to offer a variety of work environments and streamlined workflows to avoid burnout.

Transparency: How do we compete in patient financial experience? Revenue cycle functions need to be equipped to adequately support other competitive offerings of the health system … access to care, quality, etc.

Cherie Smith. Chief privacy officer and vice president of revenue cycle at Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital:

Leveraging technology to prevent error and supplement resource shortages.

Jennifer Timmerman. Division director of revenue cycle at CHI Health (Omaha, Neb.):

Rebuilding our team post the great resignation, aging accountable receivable, improving workflows and adding automation.

Ashley Toney. Director of revenue cycle and chief compliance and privacy officer, St. Luke's Hospital, Atrium Health (Columbus, N.C.):

Creatively using our resources in a nontraditional way to exceed metrics, staff our departments, maximize customer experience, all-around growth and foster innovation to thrive.