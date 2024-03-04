The health systems outpacing the price transparency trend

Only 34.5% of 2,000 hospitals reviewed by patientrightsadvocate.org were compliant with federal price transparency rules, according to the organization's semi-annual report released Feb. 29.

However, among 20 of the largest health systems in the country, seven had more than 50 percent of their reviewed hospitals in compliance with the rules:

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): 100% (74 of 74 hospitals reviewed compliant)

100% (74 of 74 hospitals reviewed compliant) Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): 96% (24 of 25 hospitals reviewed compliant)

96% (24 of 25 hospitals reviewed compliant) Christus Health (Irving, Texas): 93% (28 of 30 hospitals reviewed compliant)

93% (28 of 30 hospitals reviewed compliant) CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): 85% (110 of 129 hospitals reviewed compliant)

85% (110 of 129 hospitals reviewed compliant) Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 84% (32 of 38 hospitals review compliant)

84% (32 of 38 hospitals review compliant) Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): 83 percent (38 of 46 hospitals reviewed compliant)

83 percent (38 of 46 hospitals reviewed compliant) AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): 70% (33 of 47 hospitals reviewed compliant)

The American Hospital Association has pushed back against price transparency compliance reports from groups other than CMS. The AHA has argued that these groups are ignoring CMS' guidance on aspects of the rule, such as how to fill in an individual negotiated rate when such a rate does not exist due to patient services being bundled and billed together.





