The 17 states that don't offer any surprise billing protections

The No Surprises Act isn't slated to go into effect until 2022, and millions of Americans will be vulnerable to surprise medical bills in the meantime.

The No Surprises Act, a measure to end surprise medical bills for emergency and scheduled care, was passed in December when then-President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion year-end spending bill into law. 

Currently, 18 states offer comprehensive protections against surprise billing, and 15 states offer partial protections, according to the Commonwealth Fund.

Below are the 17 states that offer no surprise billing protections, where patients are particularly vulnerable to expensive surprise medical bills:

  1. Alabama

  2. Alaska

  3. Arkansas

  4. Idaho

  5. Hawaii

  6. Kansas

  7. Kentucky

  8. Louisiana

  9. Montana

  10. North Dakota

  11. Oklahoma

  12. South Dakota

  13. South Carolina

  14. Tennessee

  15. Utah

  16. Wisconsin

  17. Wyoming

Click here for an interactive map of how each state protects its healthcare consumers from surprise bills.

